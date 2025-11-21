Max's Newsletter
Which Way, Conservative Man?
The right is splitting. Pay attention to the Vance-Kelly bellwether.
10 hrs ago
Max K
September 2025
London remembers Charlie Kirk
People the world over instinctively understand what this awful murder represents
Sep 13
Max K
Remembering Charlie Kirk
If this isn't a watershed moment, nothing will be [MINI-BLOG]
Sep 11
Max K
Narrative construction and the murder of Iryna Zarutska
How mainstream-liberal orthodoxy on race rests on lying by omission
Sep 9
Max K
August 2025
Dark, ugly places
Owen Jones and his ilk are everything they accuse you of being
Aug 24
Max K
Ideological ritual and the death of reason
Mini-blog: How the woke race narrative is propped up by the warping of discourse
Aug 21
Max K
July 2025
Massacre of the Druze
Mini-blog: Jihadists are slaughtering Druze in their hundreds. Where's the outrage?
Jul 23
Max K
Tinderbox conditions
How and why dogmatic 'liberalism' has created profound social tensions
Jul 22
Max K
June 2025
A guide to Mamdani's Islamo-gauchisme
The likely next mayor of New York City embodies all the sinister orthodoxies of contemporary groupthink
Jun 25
Max K
Infanticide and moral inversion
British MPs just voted to decriminalise abortion at any point up until birth. This is not a 'step forward'.
Jun 20
Max K
On Islam, blasphemy, and the law in Britain
How judges are abetting a theocratic turn
Jun 4
Max K
May 2025
The racial grievance narrative lives on
What a couple of horrendous Instagram posts tell us about the state of academia
May 31
Max K
