About me

I’m Max.

I’ve worked as both a journalist and political analyst. I’m also an associate fellow at a well-known British think tank.

I write regular posts on UK, US, and global politics. My output alternates between serious long-form analysis and shorter hot takes.

I founded and host the E2 Review Podcast, on which I interview well known guests.

At the moment, my work is primarily focused on countering what I view as a dangerous combination of cultish progressive groupthink, and Islamist-style fanaticism. I have been concerned about these twin trends for many years, but since October 7 2023 it has become evident that these are issues that simply cannot be ignored. Mainstream outlets have totally failed to address these developments, and in many respects have been instrumental in bolstering them. I hope to provide a counter-narrative here.

In general, I am not committed to any one ideological position. If I see something hypocritical/stupid/cynical going on, I’ll write about it, whether it’s coming from the right, left, center, or anywhere else.

I post ‘notes’ almost daily, as well as more in-depth essays and articles.

