Why you should call out deflection tactics
J-TV podcast interview, plus notes on recent events
I was recently interviewed by Ollie Anisfeld, host of the J-TV podcast.
You can watch it here:
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Below is a rough breakdown of what we discussed, and when it comes up:
Ideological obfuscation regarding violence: When Islamic terrorists attack Jews and other ‘infidels’, Western elites consistently deflect, refer to vague, generalised ‘hate’, tell us not to ‘look back in anger’, and/or focus on unrelated causes (‘inequality’, ‘austerity’ etc) as explanations. This helps them avoid discussing the specific ideological motivations behind the violence (0:00 - 12:20).
Statistical support for extremist groups: I discusses research indicating that a notable segment of the British Muslim population expresses sympathy for groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Hamas, as well as support for the criminalisation of blasphemy (12:35 - 16:15).
The impact of wokeness and self-loathing: I argue that Western institutions are undermined by a form of liberal group-think that characterises the West as inherently oppressive, which in turn emboldens sectarian groups to reject integration and push back against Western values (19:40 - 22:45).
The debate on banning protests: Ollie (the host) argues that certain ‘hate marches’ constitute direct incitement to violence and should be restricted to protect social order (22:45 - 26:55). While I disagree with the marches, I am less inclined to ban them than he is.
The role of religious texts: We discuss whether Islamist violence is an aberration or deeply rooted in the theological texts of the religion, with Ollie suggesting that a serious look at the doctrine itself is necessary to understand the root cause of the current tensions (28:20 - 31:25).
I’m planning to do a few more of these in the coming weeks. If you know anyone who might be interested in having me on their show, please let me know and/or feel free to send them this. Thanks!
Here are some recent Substack ‘notes’ I’ve written on related subjects:
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If the vast majority of Americans/Westerners believe that overt hateful eliminationist bigotry is socially unacceptable, then we must maintain it as a TABOO and ostracize it out of polite society and our mainstream politics. This is how we marginalized and defeated the KKK. If we don't, the hate will normalize and escalate into anarchy and violence we will not be able to contain.
We must #MakeTaboosTabooAgain
Your post closely reflects what we experienced here in my country (Canada).
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/after-closure