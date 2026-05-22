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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
May 22

If the vast majority of Americans/Westerners believe that overt hateful eliminationist bigotry is socially unacceptable, then we must maintain it as a TABOO and ostracize it out of polite society and our mainstream politics. This is how we marginalized and defeated the KKK. If we don't, the hate will normalize and escalate into anarchy and violence we will not be able to contain.

We must #MakeTaboosTabooAgain

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
May 22

Your post closely reflects what we experienced here in my country (Canada).

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/after-closure

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