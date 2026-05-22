I was recently interviewed by Ollie Anisfeld, host of the J-TV podcast.

You can watch it here:

If you feel like supporting my work, paid subscriptions are a huge help.

Below is a rough breakdown of what we discussed, and when it comes up:

Ideological obfuscation regarding violence: When Islamic terrorists attack Jews and other ‘infidels’, Western elites consistently deflect, refer to vague, generalised ‘hate’, tell us not to ‘look back in anger’, and/or focus on unrelated causes (‘inequality’, ‘austerity’ etc) as explanations. This helps them avoid discussing the specific ideological motivations behind the violence (0:00 - 12:20).

Statistical support for extremist groups: I discusses research indicating that a notable segment of the British Muslim population expresses sympathy for groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Hamas, as well as support for the criminalisation of blasphemy (12:35 - 16:15).

The impact of wokeness and self-loathing: I argue that Western institutions are undermined by a form of liberal group-think that characterises the West as inherently oppressive, which in turn emboldens sectarian groups to reject integration and push back against Western values (19:40 - 22:45).

The debate on banning protests: Ollie (the host) argues that certain ‘hate marches’ constitute direct incitement to violence and should be restricted to protect social order (22:45 - 26:55). While I disagree with the marches, I am less inclined to ban them than he is.

The role of religious texts: We discuss whether Islamist violence is an aberration or deeply rooted in the theological texts of the religion, with Ollie suggesting that a serious look at the doctrine itself is necessary to understand the root cause of the current tensions (28:20 - 31:25).

I’m planning to do a few more of these in the coming weeks. If you know anyone who might be interested in having me on their show, please let me know and/or feel free to send them this. Thanks!

Here are some recent Substack ‘notes’ I’ve written on related subjects:

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