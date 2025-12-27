I put the radio on for 10 minutes earlier (always a terrible move). Listened to multiple Nigerian callers in a row saying some variant of: ‘I’m unbelievably pleased that Trump is wiping out the Muslim terrorists who’ve been slaughtering Christians - it’s ridiculous how misleading the western presentation of events in our country has been. We have a major problem with genocidal jihadism and this should not be being ignored’.

They were repeatedly interrupted and hectored by the liberal British presenter who explained to them that, despite ‘not being familiar’ with the situation in the region, he felt sure they were being narrow-minded, and that the real problem is how horrifying it is that Trump is ‘spreading misinformation’ by daring to claim that Muslims are slaughtering Christians in that country. Which they are. It’s estimated that at least 60,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria alone by jihadists since 2000.

Deranged.

Expect more of the same crap in 2026.

Notes on recent events

While we’re on the subject of Islamic fanaticism and mainstream liberal gaslighting relating to said fanaticism, I’ve written a number of Substack ‘notes’ on that topic in the past couple of weeks. Many of them were in response to to the savage massacre on Bondi and its political aftermath. Here’s one, for instance:

I will be sending out a roundup of the rest of my notes relating specifically to that atrocity in the coming days as there are too many, and the events were too serious, for me to cram them all in here. You can scroll through my ‘notes’ feed (link here) if you’d like to read them before that though.

In the meantime, a selection of notes, posts and essays on other related matters are set out here for your perusal:

The last of the two notes above relate to the unbelievably slapstick spectacle of a bunch of ‘Palestine Action’ agitators going on hunger strike in Britain (some of them literally paused for Christmas lunch) and claiming this proves they are victims of brutal oppression. Quite a few of my tweets on that topic have been pretty popular. I’ve included screenshots of a couple of them below. In all seriousness though, I urge you to support my own hunger strike, which I will be maintaining between 9.00 AM and 10.30 AM on weekdays until Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn put on frog outfits and sing the Hokey Cokey in parliament.

Here is a link to a short X debate I had with a pro-Palestine blogger, you can click on it to read the full thing:

Café Américain Article

An essay of mine focussed on an emergent split on the populist right was syndicated in Café Américain recently. You can read it here.

