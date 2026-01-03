Western progressives and Muslim ‘activists’, take note: Iranians are being killed right now for trying to overthrow your jihadist allies.

While you wave the flags of slave-owning Islamic militias who call for ‘death to America’ and ‘a curse on the Jews’, they’re confronting the mullahs who arm, fund, and shelter those slobbering medieval pigs.

While you gather week after week to chant Islamist war cries and laud yourselves as warriors for social justice, Iranians look on with disbelief.

While you lecture us about why veils and shrouds are ‘empowering’, they’re being imprisoned, tortured and executed for daring to tear them off.

While Iranian dissidents and Ex-Muslims are shouted down, arrested and even stabbed in London for ‘Islamophobia’ at your behest, people inside Iran are fighting for the right to reject religious dogma and escape theocratic subjugation.

While you run around ripping up posters of babies and pensioners being held in tunnels by murderous armies sponsored by the Iranian regime, they seek to wrest power from that same regime.

While you depict the tolerant West as some bigoted, Handmaid’s Tale dystopia, they’re risking their lives to escape subjugation at the hands of the type of fundamentalists you hold up as freedom fighters, and secure the liberties you cynically disregard.

Your fraudulence is on display for the world to see.

Because they’re clowns, John.

