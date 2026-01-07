As we speak, Iranians are fighting back against the Islamic mullahs who’ve been forcing their country into the dark ages. Great to see. What a contrast to the West, where Islamist mobs take over the streets each week, alongside ‘progressives’, to chant jihadist slogans and fly the flags of the Ayatollah’s proxies: death-cults like Hamas and the Houthis that are sponsored by the regime in Tehran.

Protests in the streets.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a liberal woman screams ‘FREE PALESTINE!’ at a bunch of Iranian exiles demonstrating against the brutal clerics who are imprisoning and executing their friends and family members. Some of them apparently had Israeli flags (😱) which triggered her.

Behold! A clown in a woman outfit.