There’s been very little media coverage of this, but here’s footage of a march in London yesterday in support of the Iranian protesters and against the mullahs holding their country to ransom. It was packed with Iranian exiles and secularists. English, US, and Israeli flags were dotted throughout.

Source: @burntoakboy on instagram. Not a keffiyeh in sight.

Conspicuously absent were the Muslim activists, and their leftist and liberal hangers-on, who have taken over our streets for the past 2+ years. You know, the ones who responded to Palestinian death squads funded by the Ayatollah carrying out a genocidal Jew hunt by chanting Islamist slogans non-stop in support of the people who did the killing. And ripping up posters of the babies, parents and pensioners being held in tunnels, tortured and executed. And flying Hezbollah flags. And calling for holy war…

Few events in recent years have exposed the moral inversion of our political life so clearly. To repeat, outspoken Islamic influencers and agitators who claim to be horrified by suffering in the Muslim world were largely nowhere to be seen. Leftists who bang on about opposing ‘oppression’ and ‘patriarchy’ were generally missing too (as they have been since news began to emerge of the uprising, and subsequent mass murder, in Iran).

Meanwhile, groups routinely smeared as ‘far right’ or ‘bigoted’ by those very same ideologues — patriots, ex-Muslims, ‘Zionists’ etc — turned up in their thousands to stand in solidarity with girls beaten and murdered for removing their shrouds, and with ordinary men and women being crushed by theocrats in the name of Islam.



None of this stuff should be forgotten any time soon.

A similar march in Canada. Brutal conditions didn’t stop them.

