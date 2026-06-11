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Me
6d

She's an attention-seeking idiot. I muted her on Twitter/X a long time ago and haven't missed hearing her drivel.

She thrives on the attention she gets.

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JC Collins's avatar
JC Collins
6d

Sounds like she hates white people.

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