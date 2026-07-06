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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
Jul 6

A nakba of my own. After Israel defeated the Arab/Muslim armies in 1948, a million Jews were deported from Arab/Muslim countries. Why was that? It was revenge carried out against people who had no connection to Israel. Against people who had lived in those Arab/Muslim countries sometimes for hundreds of years. Against people who never posed a threat to their host countries or to Arabs and Muslims who were the majority population. So who is this sweaty fat guy who knows better about Muslim destructiveness? How did he discover that the fundamental Muslim rule to destroy and occupy Israel is just Jewish propaganda? Send him a Quran. I’ll bet those expelled Jews don’t want to go back to those “peaceful” countries.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
Jul 6

Some Palestinian women were being asked if they wanted peace, if it meant them living alongside Jews, and they said no.

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