I’ve written about Cenk Uygur in the past. You can read that piece here.

He’s recently been arguing that the Palestinians simply ‘want peace’, and that anyone who disputes this is spreading ‘pure Israeli propaganda’.

I’d have preferred not to have had to write about him again. After all so what if one sweaty, mildly demented bloke is ranting and screaming about stuff on the internet?

But this isn’t just about Uygur - the point is that he’s the embodiment of the wider pro-Palestinian, anti-Western movement he emerged from. So it’s worth taking the time to subject his claims to scrutiny now and then, especially when those claims are pretty widely accepted by literally billions of people around the world despite being demonstrably false.

Here’s a screenshot of the relevant section of his post, followed by my reply to him, which has been shared around a fair bit on social media (that original reply is here). I’ve transcribed it below.

An edited and extended version of my reply:

The Palestinians broke a ceasefire to invade Israel and murder absolutely everyone they could find, apart from the odd person (including babies and pensioners) they seized as captives to torture and later slaughter in tunnels. Oh and the women they raped, many of whom they then executed.

They filmed this on GoPros, recorded themselves celebrating, recorded themselves shrieking ‘Allahu akbar!’, recorded themselves gathering in vast crowds to desecrate dead Jewish girls’ bodies in the streets and spit on corpses, and made phone calls to their parents to boast about stuff like having killed ‘ten Jews’ with their ‘own hands’ (quote).

Then they vowed to do it again and again.

All of which gets reframed as ‘wanting peace’ by Islamic activists and Pro-Pal propagandists.

In other words you’re witnessing the real-time rewriting of basic historical facts, and people falling for it.

This is nothing new, of course. Such shameless historical dishonesty has been a central tenet of Palestinianism for generations.

To choose one other ridiculous example out of the many available, look at how events around the formation of the state of Israel are discussed.

By way of a very high-level summary: Jewish leaders accepted the UN Partition Plan in 1947. Palestinian Arab leaders rejected it, resulting in a brutal civil war. Five Arab states then invaded Israel as soon as it declared independence, in an attempt to destroy it.

They failed, and were humiliatingly defeated, following which nearly a million Jews - often with no connection to Israel - were forced out of, or fled from, numerous Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

To reiterate, Jewish leaders accepted partition and peace; Palestinian Arab leaders, and Arab governments and populations, rejected it, and shortly thereafter waged war, lost that war, then kicked Jews out of their countries and/or killed them in massive deadly pogroms.

Yet this is entirely inverted in the Palestinian/Islamic/leftist retelling, which has now become reasonably mainstream.

That account depicts Israel as the aggressor (as it always does). In order to lend credence to this claim, hyper-focus is placed on ‘the Nakba’ — meaning the Palestinian displacement and dispossession that occurred during 1947-49 — to the near-exclusion of everything else (for a more detailed look at the Nakba, check out my Instagram post on it here).

The aim is to construct a narrative, so misleading as to be essentially false, in which ‘the Zionists’ alone are guilty of ethnic cleansing for having expelled Palestinian Arabs, and Israel is and always has been the sole belligerent. To achieve this, the intransigence of the Palestinian Arab leadership, the at times openly genocidal intolerance on display in surrounding Arab/Muslim states, and the ethnic cleansing of massive numbers of Jews, are ignored. And the Jewish/Israeli response to that warmongering and bigotry is decontextualised and reframed as wanton, uniquely barbaric cruelty and greed.

In other words, it’s complete, ahistorical rubbish. But it serves an ideological purpose. Deliberately distorting the past is central to the dissemination of propaganda. With Cenk and his ilk you can not only observe that process taking place in real time, but also watch Western progressives, liberals and the conspiro-right lap it up.

This is only a short article. I do not claim it provides a comprehensive summary of the history of the region. Nor is the point that no Palestinians want peace, that all Israelis are angels, or that Israel has done no wrong. Rather, it’s that anyone who thinks they’re getting a serious, honest account of this conflict from the leading pro-Palestinian agitators is kidding themselves.

Leave a comment

Share

If you feel like supporting my work, please do consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Put simply, without them I can’t afford to keep this page going as it’s entirely reader-funded. A paid sub will also get you a range of perks like comment rights on all articles and notes, access to exclusive paid-subscriber chats, the ability to read all paywalled posts and more.

If you could please subscribe below, leave a comment, and ‘like’ this article it would be much appreciated.

Thanks!

Ah yes and I’m on social media, if you’d like to follow me there:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxklingerpolitics/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/MaxE2review

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MaxKlingerSubstack

If you enjoyed this, you might also like: